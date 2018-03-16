One more clinic to be built in Miri — Health director

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The State Health Department is planning to build an additional health clinic to accommodate the increasing number of patients at the Miri Health Clinic.

The big population and increasing number of patients seeking treatment at the health clinic had more than once caused severe congestion at the clinic, with patients having to line up in long queues as early as 4am to get their numbers.

State Health director Dr Jamilah Hashim said the new health clinic will be built on a site near Miri Hospital.

“For long term solution, the Klinik Kesihatan Jenis 2 being planned to be developed at a site near Miri Hospital would be able to accommodate large number of patients ranging from 500 to 800 people.

“The state Health Department wants to take this opportunity to encourage patients and the public to always follow the appointments provided by the clinics to ensure the health services are delivered promptly and comfortably,” said Dr Jamilah in a statement here yesterday.

Commenting on the long queues as reported in the newspapers and viralled in various social media platforms recently, Dr Jamilah said it was mainly due to patients not complying with the appointment system.

“The problem of congestion at the clinic is very noticeable in the morning every day because patients are trying to get their numbers early. Although the appointment system has been developed, it is not observed.

“However, we have taken immediate steps to improve the situation such as making new patient calling system through allocation channelled by local representatives,” she said.

Dr Jamilah said the clinic management had also strengthened and enforced the patients’ appointment system, apart from encouraging them to seek treatment at other health clinics near their homes such as Klinik Kesihatan (KK) Tudan, KK Bekenu, KK Beluru, KK Tun Haji Openg, KK Batu Niah, KK Suai Bridge, KK UTC Miri, Klinik 1Malaysia Taman Tunku and Klinik 1Malaysia Permyjaya.

“The clinics also provide medical consultation services.

“We also provide various methods for collection of repeat medicines (self-collection system) using Medibox medicine boxes placed at KK Miri, K1M Taman Tunku and KK UTC Miri, medicine delivery service via Pos Laju, appointment card for collection of medicines, and implementation of Local Medicine Collection Centre at KK UTC Miri which operates 13 hours, seven days a week,” she explained.

Dr Jamilah reminded the public that clinic hours are from 7.30am to 10pm and patients do not have to go too early to get their numbers.

“For the Health Department, we will continue our effort in ensuring health services can be delivered promptly in a more comfortable condition,” she added.

Dr Jamilah said Miri Health Clinic was built in 1972 and started operating since 1973 to serve 300 to 500 people a day.

But at present, the number of patients had increased to about 1,000 a day and those taking medicine from the pharmacy counter sometimes reached up to 1,500 people a day, she added.

In the effort to address the long queues, various improvements had been made, she further said.

Apart from increasing the number of staff on duty, she said the opening hours of the clinic had been extended from 6pm to 10pm on weekdays and 8am to noon on Saturdays.

In addition, she said a space at the Sarawak Family Planning Association building next to the Miri Health Clinic has been rented and every day between 350 and 450 patients are being treated there.