One-third of GOF personnel on duty in GE14

KINARUT: One-third of the Sabah General Operation Force (GOF) will be on duty in the coming 14th General Election (14GE).

Sabah General Operation Force (GOF) Brigade Commander SAC Zanuddian Samsu Hadi said all preparation had been made to assist the Sabah Police Contingent (IPK Sabah) during the election.

“We have enough manpower and logistics and will assist our IPK counterpart during the whole election campaign.

“If needed, we will also deploy some of our personnel to Sarawak for assistance,” he said during the monthly gathering and promotion of personnel at the GOF Headquarters in Kinarut yesterday.

According to Zanuddian, although one-third of Sabah GOF members would be involved in the 14GE, ongoing operations would continue including in the Eastern Sabah Safety Zone (ESSZone).

“Besides assisting in ESSZone, we have been carrying out numerous integrated operations as well as our ‘Tactical Regional Policing’also known as ‘Ops Taring’ operation,” he said.

Ops Taring operation, to safeguard the country from any criminal activities, is being carried out at numerous areas including Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Kudat.

At yesterday’s event, two GOF personnel were promoted to the ranks of inspector and sergeant major while 45 personnel were promoted to sergeant.