Pairin coy about contesting in GE14

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Parin Kitingan has once again chosen to keep mum regarding his role in the upcoming 14th General Election (GE14) and as usual, he was non-committal in his reply.

Recently, talks had been rife that the 77-year-old Huguan Siou (paramount leader of the Kadazandusun community) might be contesting in GE14, despite the announcement of his retirement in politics, two years ago.

Although local press had been bombarding Pairin with questions as to the fate of his Keningau and Tambunan seats, as mentioned, Pairin had opted to take a more comical approach to the issue when he was met by reporters yesterday.

“We will cross that bridge when we come to it,” he said philosophically, with a coy smile on his face when he was asked whether he would take part in GE14, in the event Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak requested for him to do so.

A reporter then asked him if he was ready for the possibility of him facing his brothers Datuk Dr Jeffery Kitingan and Crispin Kitingan, to which he comically replied: “Are you informing me or what?”

Jeffery is the Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) president while Crispin is an active member of Parti Warisan Sabah.

Both are rumoured to be facing Pairin either in Tambunan or Keningau in GE14.

“Whether or not I will be standing (in the next election), you will know on nomination day,” he said, while making another witty remark when he asked the reporter “do you want me to stand (contest) again?”.

Pairin, who officiated at the tenth anniversary of the Sabah Development Corridor (SDC) yesterday, had also commented on Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah’s outlook for its manifesto for GE14.

“You should pose that question to the Barisan Nasional (state) chairman (Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman. We, as the component parties contribute to what is needed to be included in the manifesto,” the Infrastructure Development Minister said.

He added that BN would have a manifesto for both the state and federal level as the two carry equal importance.