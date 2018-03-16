Pos Malaysia issues stamp collection with train theme

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia) is issuing its latest stamp collection, featuring the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad Electric Train Service (ETS).

Pos Malaysia Stamp and Philately Unit head Diyana Lean Abdullah said the stamp collection could be bought at post offices nationwide from this March 20.

“This stamp collection comes in three stamp designs, with two of them, both for the 60 sen stamps, with illustration of the ETS Class 91 and Class 92 locomotive.

“The 80 sen stamp will have an illustration of the ETS Class 93 locomotive, she told a media conference here today.

She said other philately products, including the First Day Cover (FDC) with brochure, mini sheets and folders.

Diyana said Pos Malaysia would only print 200,000 pieces of each stamp design, FDC with free brochure (28,000), mini sheet (30,000) and folders (1,800).

She said the mini sheets could be bought for RM6.35 a piece, while the FDC with the brochure at 55 sen each, inclusive of GST. – Bernama