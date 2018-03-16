Student credits father for her SPM success

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: One of Sabah’s top Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) achievers in the 2017 examination, Eva Eleanor Ng Bansing, is a habitual learner.

According to her father Charles Ng, a district engineer with the Drainage and Irrigation Department in Ranau, he moulded in all of his children the habit of learning since they were small.

“I would sit next to them and we would study together,” he told the Borneo Post.

As his children grew older, the habit became part and parcel of their character, he said.

“They study automatically as they became older,” he said.

Eva, his second child and a student from SM St Michael kept attributing her good grades, 8A+ and 2A in the 2017 SPM examination to her father.

“I think it is because I have my dad’s genes,” she kept saying. Her sister also attained 10A in her SPM examination and she expects that her brother, who is now in Form Five, will also do well in his examination by the end of this year.

She also claims that she adopts a balanced and healthy lifestyle, and sleeping as early as 10.30pm every day.

She dreams of being a dermatologist one day, stating that she loved beauty.

“I even made extra effort to fix myself up to look presentable today,” she said.

She added that she planned to join her sister, a dentistry student, at the Manipal University in India and study medicine.

Once she completes her study, she plans to pursue specialised study in dermatology.