Two semi-concrete houses gutted by fire

KENINGAU: An afternoon fire destroyed two semi-concrete houses in Kampung Tudan Baru here yesterday.

The houses belonged to Muhalim Daim and traffic police pensioner, Kamin Rahim.

The fire which started at Muhalim’s house spread to Kamin’s house due to strong winds.

The State Fire and Rescue Department operation centre received a distress call at 12.50 pm and three engines with 14 members Keningau station rushed to the scene.

But the two houses were already 100 destroyed when firemen, led by Mudi Pangeran, arrived.

The firemen managed to control the fire, which struck around 12.40pm, from spreading to the nearby houses around 1.40pm.

Mudi said there were no injuries and casualties reported while the cause of fire, damage and loss were were still under investigation.

Also present at the scene was Keningau Fire and Rescue Department chief, Yuszaimi Hairrul Azwan Juatan.

Meanwhile, District Police Chief, DSP Ahmad Jawila and several police officers and members of the Shake Hand Squad visited the fire victims and delivered aid in the form of food items at around 9.30pm yesterday.

Also present were CID Chief, ASP Lee Nyuk Kim, Liawan Community Development Leader, Sahanip Jamil, Kapitan Peter Ma, ASP Mohd Danny, RELA officer, Major Chia Nyuk Yin, Village Head, Haji Sadi Radi and JKKK Chairman of JKKK, Sarimin Musiman.