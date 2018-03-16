Woman patient found dead in Luyang Clinic toilet

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A woman patient was found dead by hospital staff inside a women’s toilet at Luyang Health Clinic here yesterday.

The 39-year-old victim, whose name had been witheld by authority, was found unconcious by another patient around 6.02am, said city police chief ACP M. Chandra.

He said doctors and nurses immediately performed CPR on the victim but she was pronounced dead by 7.10am.

“Police are still investigating the cause of death but perliminary investigation found no criminal element at the scene,” he said yesterday.

Police have clasified the case as a sudden dead and the victim’s family has been notified.