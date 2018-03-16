Workers’ Day on May 1 is still public holiday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The public holiday in conjunction with the Workers’ Day this year remains on May 1 even though its national-level celebration has been postponed.

Human Resources Ministry in a statement today said the Workers’ Day 2018 celebration had been postponed to another date to be announced later.

The statement was issued to following the report quoting Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot as saying that there was a possibility that this year’s Workers’ Day celebration would not be held on May 1.

He said it might be held after a ‘major celebration, apparently referring to the 14th general election.

The Workers’ Day is celebrated on May 1 every year and is a public holiday in Malaysia. – Bernama