25 illegals detained in Kunak

KUNAK: 25 illegal immigrants were detained in an integrated operation coordinated by Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) at the quarters of a plantation in Tingkayu, on Thursday.

ESSCom Commander, DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali in a statement yesterday, said the six-hour operation was also participated by the Police, Malaysian Armed Forces and Immigration Department.

Hazani said a total of 46 individuals were inspected in the operation which began at 10.30pm.

“Following the inspection, 25 individuals, aged between 16 and 60 including four women, were nabbed for Immigration offences.

“Thirteen of them were nabbed for not having documents and will be investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of Immigration Act 1959/1963,” he said.

Hazani said 12 other individuals were picked up for overstaying and would be investigated under Section 15(1)(c) of Immigration Act 1959/1963.

Hazani added that the illegal immigrants, comprising one Filipino and 24 Indonesians, were currently remanded under Section 51(5)(b) of Immigration Act 1959/1963 (amendment 2002).