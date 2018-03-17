83% of Malaysians have received govt aid – Rahman

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Eighty-three per cent of Malaysians have received some sort of assistance from the government either directly or indirectly, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

He said such assistance are in the form of subsidies such as petrol, electricity, water, essential goods, education, medication and many more.

“It is true that the cost of living is a concern to the people of Malaysia, and I want to remind the people that the Barisan Nasional (BN) government is listening and we are concerned for their well-being.

“The government has taken numerous steps to assist the people through subsidies, BR1M, loans, training and education as well as providing entrepreneurship,” he said after launching the road safety club and opening of the Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) general meeting at SMK Inanam yesterday.

Also present was SMK Inanam principal Mozidah bt Hamzah.

According to Rahman, there are many opportunities for the people to increase their income that have been implemented and set up by the government, such as e-commerce, e-ladang, e-digital and e-entrepreneurship.

He said allegations made by certain parties that claimed that the government has not done anything to solve the cost of living in Malaysia is seen as a serious allegation and unfair as the government continues to provide opportunities to the people.

“I am not saying you need to have a second job, but if you have an expertise in another field, it will help to generate extra income for you and your family.

“Remember that the government is always there for the people,” he said.