‘BN cannot be seen as lighweight in Penang’

GEORGE TOWN: The DAP-led Penang government will not take lightly the confidence expressed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that the Barisan Nasional (BN) can recapture Penang in the 14th General Election, said Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The secretary-general of DAP said the Pakatan Harapan pact would intensify preparations and work even harder to ensure the state does not fall to BN.

”We feel the DPM is indeed very serious … so much so he said Umno will make a clean sweep of all the 15 seats it will be contesting and asked MCA to deliver two seats, MIC one and Gerakan three so that they can form the next state government,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Yesterday, when speaking at a function in Kepala Batas on the mainland, Ahmad Zahid had said that there were “winds of change blowing in Penang” which would see PH getting booted out because of a number of weakness in governance.

Barisan Nasional lost Penang to the Opposition in GE12. The DAP-led goverment retained the state in G13.

GE14 must be called by August this year. — Bernama