Divided Chinese community not conducive for state’s progress – CM

KUCHING: The problem with the divided Chinese community in Sarawak is hardly conducive for the state’s further progress.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg pointed out that the only answer to this problem is for the Chinese community to initiate steps in reconciliation for the greater good of the community.

“Many Chinese-based associations have spoken at length on unity and I agree. But right now, the Chinese community is divided into three or four camps which is not conducive at all to unity and further progress.

“We can’t appoint a Temenggong or Pemance because the respective groups have their own choices. This is a big problem to the community and the government. The Chinese in the urban and rural areas have to unite for there is no strength in division,” he said, in his speech read by Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian at the Federation of Kuching Division Community Associations’ Chinese New Year dinner at a restaurant here on Friday.

Elaborating on opposition’s attempt to mislead the people, the chief minister urged people to reflect on what the Barisan Nasional (BN) have done instead of just making noise only.

“There is a certain false belief in the Chinese community that Opposition parties are the ones to voice their problems in Parliament or State Legislative Assembly (DUN). But in actual fact fought for the rights of Sarawak under MA63 (Malaysian Agreement 1963) and the Federal Constitution to be given back to Sarawak?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim reminded Sarawakians not be too concerned about the Peninsula but instead be united and focus on strengthening the position of Sarawak politically, economically and financially.

“We need to be stronger because you need money even if you want to get a ‘divorce’. We need to be stable and financially independent or we will struggle and go through hardship.

“The opportunity is now and it does not come by easily or often so we must seize it while it is there or it will just slip away. The people must not take this chance for granted because the future of Sarawak is in our hands,” he said.

The event also witnessed the presentation of grant worth RM240,000 to the federation.

Penghulu Tan Heng Kee, organising chairman Lee Tong Kwang and Social Security Organisation (Socso) state director Philip Sangkan were among those present.