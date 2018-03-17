Don’t just offer seasonal help, Zahid tells BN component parties

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BAGAN DATUK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called on all Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties not to offer just a seasonal help to the people in view of the upcoming 14th general election.

Instead, he said all quarters, including public and private sectors, should make an effort to undertake a periodic programme to help the target groups.

“With our excellent and proven track record, UMNO and all BN component parties, as well as all public and private agencies, should come out with their own schedules to ensure that the people’s wellbeing will continue to be taken care off all year long and not only during festive seasons or when fishing for votes during elections.

“I also hope that the distribution of aid will not stop today and that all households, poor or not, would be given the aid. We want all the people to have a taste of UMNO Welfare Bureau’s aid,” he said when officiating UMNO Helps People 2.0 Programme here today.

Also present was UMNO Welfare Bureau chairman Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, who is also UMNO Supreme Council member.

Approximately 5,000 people in Bagan Datuk benefitted from the programme, which include distribution of essential items for single mothers and asnaf (tithe recipient) group, as well as schooling aid for students.

Meantime, Ahmad Zahid also called on BN component parties to emulate UMNO’s operations in helping the people, regardless of their race and religion.

“Don’t restrict the party to fight just for a certain race. Fight for all races because the people are counting on us,” he added. – Bernama