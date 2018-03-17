GE14 may be in early May, opines PBB Youth chief

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: While the date for the coming 14th General Election (GE14) remains a guessing game, polling may well be held in early May if past records were anything to go by.

In expressing his personal view, Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth Wing chief, noted past general and state elections were held in the month of May.

“Based on history – if you look back at the last parliamentary election – it (election) was in May; our last state election (was) also in May.

“I am not a soothsayer neither am I the prime minister but this is just my personal view. But looking at the window after that – it is the fasting month and followed by Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Then, the term expires if I am not wrong in (late) June.

“I think that (early May) is the best window but that is just my personal view. Whatever it is, we (PBB youth) are working very hard to ensure resounding victory to BN in Sarawak come GE14,” Rentap told reporters after the PBB central zone youth’s night here on Friday.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is also PBB vice-president, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Machan Assemblyman Allen Siden Gramong, Temenggong Stanley Geramong, political secretaries to chief minister Romeo Christopher Tegong and Tapah Ata.