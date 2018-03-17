High Court sets April 6 for judgement on the prosecution’s appeal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The High Court here yesterday set April 6 for judgement on an appeal by the public prosecutor against Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen and Stampin MP Julian Tan who were both acquitted of a charge of participating in a street protest.

Judge Ravinthran Paramaguru adjourned the case after hearing submissions from both parties.

On Sept 17, Chong and Tan were discharged and acquitted of taking part in an unlawful assembly during the Bersih 4 rally on Aug 29, 2015 by Sessions Court Judge Marutin Pagan without calling for their defence.

Marutin ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the duo.

The charge was framed under Section 49(2)(c) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2014, which carries a fine up to

RM10,000 and could be disqualified from holding office as MP and contesting in the next election if fined more than RM2,000.

The prosecution had filed an appeal against the Sessions Court verdict.