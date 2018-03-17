Man acquitted of threatening ex-girlfriend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: An unemployed man was freed by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday from a charge of threatening his ex-girlfriend last year.

Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus acquitted and discharged Hajirol Halid, 39, without calling for his defence after she ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the man.

The charge stated that Hajirol, who was defended by counsel Azhier Farhan Arisin, had allegedly threatened to kill the victim aged 37, to commit arson on her house and to pour acid on her at a house at Taman Sepanggar in Menggatal on October 26.

Hajirol was tried under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution had called three witnesses since the trial commenced on January 9.

In a separate case, Nikizwan Sajani, 30, was jailed one year by the same court for threatening to kill his mother.

The unemployed accused admitted to making the verbal threat to his mother aged 50 at Kampung Likas on March 12.

The facts of the case stated that the accused came to the house and demanded cash from his mother.

However, the victim refused to give the accused the cash as she was afraid that the accused would use the money to buy alcoholic drinks and if intoxicated, he would make noise inside the house.

The accused became angry and threatened to kill his mother. The victim who feared for her safety, ran away from her house and went to lodge a police report.