Man survives alleged suicide attempt, runs off

MIRI: A man in his 30s was miraculously alive after jumping from third floor of a building at Waterfront commercial centre around 9.45pm last night.

The incident caused panic among several members of the public who were having their dinner at a seafood restaurant on the ground floor.

Paramedics from Miri Hospital who were called to the scene however did not managed to give treatment to the victim as he had ran from the scene.

Eyewitnesses when met claimed that the man, an Indonesian, had tried to commit suicide after he broke up with his girlfriend who work at the seafood restaurant.

The victim has yet to be found as at press time.

Police are investigating.