Minister welcomes friendly exchanges with Fujian Province

KUCHING: Friendly exchanges, particularly between youths, need to be promoted for a long lasting relationship between the people of China and Sarawak.

Fujian Provincial People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries vice-president Chen Chuxin, who led a delegation from the Fujian Provincial Government, said this during a courtesy call on Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh here yesterday.

The Chinese delegates were here for an exchange visit following an agreement signed with Sarawak in 2016. China Provincial Committee (CPC) Fujian Provincial Committee secretary-general Liang Jianyong paved the way by visiting Sarawak last year.

“To strengthen our bond, we need more than just reciprocal visit of leaders. Friendly exchanges between departments, universities, academic and educational sectors should be encouraged. This is the main purpose of our visit today,” he told reporters here.

During this visit, Chen said they would look forward to meeting relevant organisations and departments to discuss activities and programmes, including student exchanges.

“We would organise and invite young students, academicians and people from the business circle to visit Fujian,” he said, adding that youths are the future and only with mutual understanding, can the friendship between the people of China and Sarawak last.

Chen also extended the invitation to officials from the state to visit Fujian this year for a seminar between Sarawak, Chinese provinces and cities, and Asean members towards better understanding and promoting China’s ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative.

In a similar sentiment, Wong concurred that youths must be more active in forging closer international relations.

“Many Chinese in Sarawak have their roots in the Fujian Province so it is easier to develop from there,” he said.

Wong, who is also the Second Finance Minister, said he would like to see more student exchange programmes involving local colleges and universities, offering scholarships to Chinese students.

“Perhaps, we could also offer the opportunity to the media as they play an important role in disseminating information in promoting Sarawak and Fujian Province,” he added.

On tourism, Wong said Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is working very hard to establish the air link between China and Kuching.

“With this connectivity, we will see more visitors between Kuching and China.”

The Chinese delegation comprised Quanzhou Municipal Foreign and Overseas Chinese Affairs Office deputy director Zheng Zhiqiang, Fujian Provincial Foreign Affairs Office International Exchanges Division deputy director Cai Wenzhi, and Putian Municipal Foreign and Overseas Chinese Affairs Office deputy consultant Xu Jinteng.

Permanent secretary to Ministry of Industrial Development Datu Liaw Soon Eng, Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Datuk Abang Karim Tun Openg, Kuching Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI) president Tan Jit Kee, Miri Division Federation of Chinese Associations Sarawak president Hii Teck Yun and Pemanca Ko Wai Neng were among those present.