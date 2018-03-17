Muhyiddin: PPBM will not be able to furnish 2 reports by deadline

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MUAR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will not be able to furnish minutes of meetings of its divisions and branches by the deadline given by the Registrar of Societies, said its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said this was because ROS had only approved the setting up of the divisions last July and that no organisation held an annual general meeting in less than one year of its establishment.

As for the branches, he said for now the party was still in the process of setting up branches and getting ROS approval for them, thus no branch meetings could be held.

“It is not that we cannot meet what ROS wants … so I think this is a logic of the regulations, other matters are not a problem, so let’s resolve these first and after that wait for the outcome from ROS,” he told a press conference here today.

ROS had sent a notice to PPBM on Feb 28 to furnish the said reports as well as its financial report within 30 days from that date of face the risk of de-registration.

Muhyiddin added that the audit financial report needed a little bit more time to be completed before its was submitted to ROS.

Asked on PPBM’s plans if the party was de-registered, Muhyiddin said he did not want to go into it it because what was important now was for the party to meet ROS’ requirements. — Bernama