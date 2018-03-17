Online test for SPM, STPM leavers to aid career selection

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Examinations Council (MEC) and MIMOS Bhd have introduced an online test called ‘Prospek Kerjaya’ (PK) or Career Prospects to help school leavers choose the right future field of study and career.

The test assesses aptitudes and career inclinations of individuals, which are then matched to the appropriate fields of study and career options. This digital test can be accessed online at any time.

The system also compiles data on fields of study from all public and private institutions of higher education that can be used to guide test takers.

“The use of digital assessment technology is expected to contribute towards the advancement of the country’s educational institutions through the intake of students who possess appropriate aptitudes and career interests,” it said.

In recommending areas of learning and career options, the PK also provides information on institutions that offer the relevant academic programmes.

In a pilot test, a total of 47 students from Kolej Tingkatan Enam Desa Mahkota, Kepong took the PK, while 125 Sixth Formers from various schools throughout Malaysia sat for this test on its launch day, March 6.

At present, institutions that have begun to use the PK include MARA Poly-Tech College (KPTM), Perdana University, UCSI University, Asia-Pacific University of Technology and Innovation, Infrastructure University Kuala Lumpur and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak.

Both MEC and MIMOS are scheduled to participate in several educational and career carnivals nationwide from March through May to give students the opportunity to try out the PK.

For more information on the test, visit https://portal.mpm.edu.my. — Bernama