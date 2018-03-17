‘Only STLVS-certified timber allowed for exports by 2020’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state has set a target that by 2020, only timber and timber products that have been certified with Sarawak Timber Licence Verification System (STLVS) could be exported.

According to state Forest Department acting director Hamden Mohammad, his side is now preparing the guidelines and also assistance for timber companies operating in Sarawak to adapt to the new system.

He said prior to the implementation of this new policy, the department would give all licensed timber areas and mills in Sarawak a two-year grace period for them to obtain the certification.

“Our target is that by 2020, all of them (licensed timber operators) must have STLVS certification – failure to do so would result in their timber and timber products being banned from being exported to international markets,” Hamden told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He stressed that the imposition of STLVS by 2020 is meant to safeguard the reputation of the state’s timber industry as the auditing of the system would be undertaken by a third party.

“This STLVS includes procedures to regulate the forest and timber industry and also standards for independent verification of compliance with Sarawak’s regulatory requirements. The STLVS acts as the process of due diligence for the forest and timber industry in Sarawak to meet international trade regulations – it is to strengthen the existing practices.”

Hamden also said the STLVS standard for verification was developed through consultation between representatives from the government and the timber industry, with respect to implementation of regulatory requirements in the forest through mill operations and trade of timber products.

According to him, 16 timber companies have adopted the new system since its introduction last year.

“We are targeting that for this year, another 20 timber companies would adopt the new system,” he said, adding that there are at least 200 timber companies operating in Sarawak.

“So we hope that all timber companies operating in Sarawak would cooperate with the government as it is good for the industry. This will also ensure that our timber and timber products meet the stringent measures set by the international markets, especially on the issue of ‘chain of custody’,” Hamden pointed out.