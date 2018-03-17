Parents, communities urged to immunise children fully against diphtheria

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A toddler aged two years and five-months who was not vaccinated for diphtheria succumbed to the disease last Wednesday.

This was confirmed by Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement issued yesterday.

“Initial investigation revealed that the family of the child refused to get the vaccination on the basis of religious beliefs.

“The child experienced symptoms of fever, cough, flu and breathing difficulties for seven days before dying,” he said in the statement.

Noor Hisham said complete diphtheria vaccination at the age of 2, 3, 5 and 18 months could prevent the disease.

“If children are not given this diphtheria vaccine, they can be infected with Corynebacterium diphtheria bacterium.

“Diptheria is transmitted from person to person usually through droplets from coughing or sneezing.

“These bacteria will cause inflammation around the throat and neck area causing difficulty in breathing,” he said.

He added that the toxins can be absorbed into the blood, paralyse the nerves and cause heart inflammation.

“Diphtheria infections have a very high mortality rate. Throughout the year 2017, 32 cases of diphtheria have been reported throughout Malaysia with seven deaths or 22 per cent.

“The majority 75 per cent of these cases and deaths are mostly from communities that refuse to be vaccinated,” he said.

Apart from that, he said the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia emphasised that complete dose of diphtheria vaccine is able to prevent infection and, if infected the symptoms are usually mild with no complications.

“Parents and communities are urged to have children under the age of seven given complete immunisation.

“If you have missed the date or have not received complete vaccination, immediately go to the nearest health facility to get your vaccination,” he said.

Those exhibiting signs and symptoms such as fever, sore throat, difficulty in swallowing, swelling of neck are urged to see a doctor immediately.