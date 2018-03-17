Part of HKLIPFN razed

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: A part of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital’s (HKL) National Institute of Forensic Medicine (IPFN) building was razed by fire at about 12.15 pm today.

A spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said JBPM received an emergency call at about 12.30 pm and four fire engines were rushed to the scene.

Bernama’s checks found the emergency bell was still ringing and the hospital staff were were still wheeling out patients from the Emergency Department to open and safe areas.

Kuala Lumpur JBPM director Khirudin Drahman was also seen at the scene and is expected to hold a media conference shortly.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) confirmed no casualties or injuries in the incident.

HKL Director Datin Dr Nor Akma Yusuf said in a statement that evacuation of patients, staff and visitors were conducted according to procedures.

According to her, the services at HKL were also uninterrupted.

“The cause of the fire and damage are still being investigated by the authorities and further information will be divulged from time to time,” she said in the statement.

The public should not to speculate and disseminate inaccurate information about the incident, she added.

Saiful Bahari Saidin, 54, a family member of a patient, said the compound of the hospital became chaotic after the personnel and auxiliary policemen directed everyone in buildings close to IPFN including patients and next-of-kin to leave.

“There was a smell of something burning when I was in the ambulance parking area next to IPFN … I saw fire and smoke at the back of the building,” he said when met by Bernama at the scene.

According to him, he was informed by a staff of the hospital that the fire started at the back of the forensic laboratory and the store.

Meanwhile, another witness, Norashidah Abd Wahab, 34, said she went to the hospital to visit her mother who was being treated at the Urology Intensive Care Unit for kidney problem.

“When in the ward, the hospital staff told us to vacate the ward because the smoke had entered the ICU building … I did not have time to think of anything except to save my mother and myself because I had panicked.

“We were all herded into the parking lot in front of the emergency ward,” she said. – Bernama