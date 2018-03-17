POIC Lahad Datu gearing up for Container Port inauguration

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Palm Oil Industrial Cluster in Lahad Datu is gearing up to inaugurate the opening of the much-awaited Lahad Datu Container Port, said BIMP-EAGA Business Council (BEBC) Advisor, Datuk Roselan Johar Mohamed recently.

“If all goes well, we hope it will be opened real soon,” he said to the Borneo Post.

He added that this was very good news to the manufacturers and exporters within Lahad Datu who had to transport their containers to Tawau port for export.

“The economic survival of Sabah is to promote more exports and that is where the money is. BEBC is very happy with the Sabah Government and POIC for they possess the foresight to plan the port for the benefits of our exporters as well as our importers,” he said.

He said that Lahad Datu can now stand on its own to chart its own destiny and that with POIC in good hands, the industrialisation of Lahad Datu was gradually taking shape.

Roselan said that BEBC has also been informed that the government would soon be initiating more new exports, especially when the Sepanggar Bay Container Depot commences its construction works.

He added that upon its completion, the port would be able to handle 1.2 million containers per annum.

“Whilst 300,000 containers are from imports, the balance of 600,000 or so has to come from exports. BEBC is currently working with our development partners in China and Japan in formulating a natural flow of exports for Sabah,” he said.

He also said that he hoped the election fever would be over soon so that business can go on as usual to propel more exports for Sabah.

He also urged those with idled land banks to talk to them so some plans could be made for the future.

“We have to do the ground work in preparation for the Sepanggar Container Terminal to be ready by early 2021,” he said.

Roselan also commented on the delayed ferry service from Kudat to Palawan.

“Please give us a little more time and we will solve all nitty-gritties through the cooperative spirit of BIMP-EAGA,” he said.