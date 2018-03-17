Public info helps in arrest of two drug trafficking suspects

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: Following information provided by the public, police from the Criminal Investigating Department arrested a foreign man and a woman with 83.57 grams of Methamphetamine at a house at Taman Sejati Apartment Mile 7 here, on Thursday at around 1.20pm.

The suspects were around the ages of 30 to 39.

When the house was raided, the police found in one of the rooms a Nike bag with transparent plastic bags containing white powder suspected to be syabu weighing 83.57 grams and worth about RM7,500.

Also seized was another plastic bag with folded aluminium foils, two straws, bamboo chopsticks and a small pair of scissors believed to be tools used to consume the drugs.

Sandakan district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin confirmed the case and said both suspects were tested positive for methamphetamine in their urine tests.

The suspects were remanded for investigation under Section 39B and Section 15 (1) (a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Azhar thanked the public for supplying information which led to the arrest.