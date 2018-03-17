RM7.5 bln PR1MA homes for Sabah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: More PR1MA homes with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM7.5 billion have been approved for Sabah by PR1MA Members of Corporation (MOC).

With this, Sabah will have the second highest number of PR1MA projects approved for development.

PR1MA will be showcasing its 27 projects all over the nation, totalling 30,155 units in the upcoming five-day ‘Ekspo Jualan Perumahan – Ke Arah Sejuta Impian’, the largest home expo series to be held in Sabah between March 15 to 19, said PR1MA Chief Executive Officer Datuk Abdul Mutalib Alias during a press conference held at Promenade Hotel here yesterday.

Close to 16,000 units offered by PR1MA at the expo are priced below RM300,000, which is lower than the average price of RM400,000 set by private developers in Sabah’s west coast according to the Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) Property Development Report 2017, he said.

Also to be showcased at the expo are more than 12,000 units covering both high-rise and landed units including PR1MA projects in Borneo Cove, Kota Marudu, Manggatal, Sandakan City Centre and Ranggu.

During the press conference, it was also announced that PR1MA would be opening its first sales office in Sabah.

The office will be sited at Aeropod, near here, and is scheduled to start operating by August.

The office will act as the central hub in planning, developing and maintaining PR1MA projects in Sabah.