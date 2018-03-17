Still room for discussion on new state seats – Rahman

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: There is still room for discussion to gazette the 13 new state seats, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

Rahman however said that the decision is in the hands of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

“Whatever the decision is, either to increase by 13 state seats or not, we, the Barisan Nasional (BN) are ready to face the opposition party,” he said after launching the road safety club and opening of the Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) general meeting at SMK Inanam yesterday.

The state legislative, in August 2016, voted in favour of the 13 new seats, which include Bengkoka, Mengaris, Pintasan, Pantai Dalit, Darau, Tanjung Dumpil, Dampai, Tulid, Telupid, Sungai Manila, Lamag, Segama and Kukusan.

Meanwhile, Rahman said no government is 100 per cent perfect but as the government of the day, BN has shown good track record since independence day.

“Stop listening and believing in false allegations. Don’t use the excuse of one or two problems for not giving back the mandate to the government.

“BN has been around and we have been taking care of the rakyat and the mandate is to strengthen the government so we can continue to take care of the country,” he said.

Rahman added that Sabah has 25 parliamentary seats and if BN is able to capture all 25 federal seats contested in Sabah, we will have a stronger voice in parliament.

“If we can deliver 25 seats to BN, we will have a louder and stronger voice in three important places, namely in PWTC (Putra World Trade Centre), Umno Supreme Council meeting and cabinet meeting.

“To achieve such goals, we, as Sabahans must not waste our votes on small parties that are not able to form the government and bring changes to Sabah,” he said.