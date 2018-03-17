Two missing Sarawak polytechnic students in Tawau found

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

(updated)

TAWAU: Two polytechnic students, who were reported lost in Taman Bukit Tawau here, were found safe today.

Mohd Khairul Siwwes and Hafizam Abdawah are students from a Sarawak polytechnic. Both of them got lost in the said forest reserve where they were carrying out a research Friday.

A search and rescue operation was launched following a distress call at about 10:20pm on Friday.

Khairul, who was found by nearby villagers at about 11:30am today, recounted his ordeal where he was forced to leave Hafizam after being asked to do so as Hafizam was having leg cramps. He slept near the river before continued on to find his way out. He managed to get out after more than five hours’ walk when he came across a house where he sought help. He was brought to a clinic for inspection.

Hafizam was later found safe and unhurt at about 3:16pm by the rangers of Taman-Taman Sabah near the Gunung Maria area, 12.2 kilometers from the office.