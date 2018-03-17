UPP, SUPP to sign MoU at unspecified date

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: United People’s Party (UPP) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), revealed UPP Youth chief Dr Johnical Rayong Nyipa.

He said the MoU signing, which was supposed to be held Sunday, has been postponed at the last minute.

“Yes…there is a MoU supposed to be held tomorrow, but was adjourned to another date and I cannot

give you (reporters) another date, but it (MoU) will be happening,” Rayong said today, after attending UPP Youth Central committee press conference at the party headquarters at Jln Pending here.

Rayong, who is Engkilili assemblyman, said he could not deliberate on the MoU, and only replied, “Only the

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari (Tun Openg) knows.

But since you people (reporters) are leaking it out, I have to comment a bit,” he stressed.

He also said “by right both party presidents”, namely Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian (SUPP president) and Dato Sri Wong

Soon Koh (UPP president) are to sign the (MoU) and witnessed by Abang Johari and other Barisan Nasional (BN)

leaders.

He also declined to state the reason why the MoU was postponed, but pointed out that the MoU was a positive

development and good for BN.

Rayong also stressed that UPP will give full support to SUPP candidates in the coming 14th General Election (GE14).

“Yes, UPP will support because at the end of the day, SUPP will not use their own symbol..they will use BN

symbol, like PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumputera Bersatu), PRS (Parti Rakyat Sarawak) and PDP (Progressive Democratic

Party).

“We will support whoever the BN candidates are because prime minister and chief minister have said whoever

uses BN symbol, we must support for political stability.

“So whoever is using BN symbol, we in UPP will go out to support them and make sure that BN win the

seats,” he asserted.