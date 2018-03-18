Authorities must conduct frequent audits on old buildings – Niosh

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) has called on the authorities to carry out frequent audits on the safety of old buildings such as hospitals, schools and residential apartments.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, in a statement today said buildings that are more than 20 years in the country should be inspected annually.

“The audit should involve a thorough check on the electrical wiring in the buildings and their facilities as well as to identify various hazards and risks in the buildings,” he said in response to a fire which broke out in the Pathology Laboratory, National Institute of Forensic Medicine (IFPN) at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), yesterday.

“The authorities that conduct the audit check must identify the safety level including on fire hazard that could be caused by short circuit, old wiring and flammable claddings,” Lee added.

He stated that the audit check would be able to identify if the safety of the building and facilities were compromised so that immediate action could be taken to rectify the situation.

“The fire which destroyed a portion of HKL forensics department showed that fire could occur at such important buildings at any time,” he added.

Lee recalled that such incidents had occurred in the past, with the fire which broke out at the Intensive Care Unit of Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HAS) Johor Bahru on Oct 25, 2016, claimed the lives of six patients including four women. – Bernama