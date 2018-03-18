THE state government’s proposal to set up an office in Singapore for the purpose of promoting sales of agricultural and touristic products from Sarawak is good news.

We are back to square one. Many people may remember that not many years ago, Sarawak used to have an office in Singapore, whose job it was to divert some tourists from Europe on their way to Bali and other parts of Southeast Asia to our shores.

A friend of mine by the name of Yu Loon Ching, an artist from Padungan, was at one stage helping to set up that office. Based on his experience in the tourism industry in Singapore, he gave advice on how Sarawak could attract tourists to our state. If tour operators could be persuaded to include Sarawak as part of their itinerary of their clients, we would be sharing a bit of the tourist dollar.

Then for no reason or reason remaining undisclosed or best known only to the state ministry of tourism, the outfit was closed for business. There must have been good reasons why it was closed down. There must also be good reasons why an office is to be set up again in the same city.

Whatever the reasons let’s support the project and wish it every success.

I like the idea of setting shop at the office to sell produce, agricultural and handicraft, of Sarawak in the same venue with space allocated for a stall catering for the Sarawak Laksa and Kolo Mee, Kuih Lapis, handicrafts, etc. Where are the durians and the dabai to be placed?

The question of economic viability of the project in Singapore is another matter altogether; on this score, I’m on a flimsy ground.

There is a competitor across the Straits; Sarawak has been promoting all sorts of its products at Johor Bahru. Any amount of Kek Lapis Sarawak and other ‘Made in Sarawak’ goods may be purchased there. So our Singapore shop will cater more for the customers within Singapore itself or the tourists on the way back from other parts or the Archipelago rather than for the Malaysians from Johor.

You don’t expect them to buy the terong or the dabai or the durians for the family at home. They may buy a couple of souvenirs such the Penan bakul, that’s about all. Their bags are already full of souvenirs bought in Bali, Jogjakarta or Bandung.

Location

The location of the Kedai Sarawak is not known yet. Location matters in a place like Singapore. No doubt all information regarding this will be made known eventually.

Its location and its dual function (information and marketing of tourist products at a strategic vantage like Singapore as the original planners in the past had envisioned) will justify another try. This time around the main target: the visitors from China; its role in marketing agricultural products is complementary.

The Rajang cruise

Now back to Sarawak, across the sea, we are hearing talk about reviving the cruise on the Rajang – upriver from Sibu to Kapit town and downriver down to Kuala Rajang.

It appears that the state Minister of Tourism is interested in the revival of this product. Good thinking.

However, people may like to ask why the Pandaw ceased its operations here in 2012.

One of the reasons, I dare guess, was that as political conditions in Myanmar and other parts of Indochina began to improve and it was safe for foreign tourists, the Pandaw was required for use by tourists along the Irrawaddy River or other rivers.

Also, I learnt that it was expensive to run it on the Rajang – the upkeep and the maintenance was expensive; not a viable business venture in the short term.

Build our own Pandaw

It would be cheaper to build one locally. We have the expertise of building express boats in Sibu; we may have the knowledge to build cruise ships like the Pandaw model or its equivalent. What does Brooke Dockyard say?

It would be cheaper to manage, to repair and maintain, if local people are employed.

Chicken or egg situation

We are interested in the tourists because of the money that they spend over here. However, it will not be easy to bring more tourists to Sarawak if we still experience the unsatisfactory air connectivity between Sarawak and the outside world.

First, solve this riddle and then talk about luring tourists to Sarawak. The proverbial chicken is the air or sea connectivity and the egg is the tourists, implying that the chicken comes first and the egg second, in this particular case.

We hope to attract the Chinese to Sarawak because we think they have money to spare but what have we to offer them over here? I’m assuming that we have studied their tastes (food, accommodation, transportation, sights and sounds, entertainment). Are they interested in visiting the longhouses, for instance?

Generally, however, I wonder how much of the dollar has contributed to the rural economy – in the village shops, hiring of boats, payment for cultural performers and guides. However, I’m advised to look at the bigger picture.

The people in the tourism business will provide all these answers.

In Sibu, the tourists on the Pandaw did not even stop at the coffee shops for kampua mee or local fruits because on board the Pandaw food and beverages, even the peanuts, were all available.

We have experienced local Juragan (pilots). The ‘Pandaw Orient’ employed a local pilot, who knows the river like the palm of his hand. There will be employment for the local engineers, deck hands, and other kitchen and beverage staff.

Local guides speaking English or German or French or Mandarin are required.

See you in Singapore and on board the ‘Seri Sarawak’. I can’t wait.

