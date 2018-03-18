Chong’s motion in Parliament to amend PDA ‘hot air’ – CM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has described the action by state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen in moving a motion in Parliament to amend the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974 as ‘hot air’.

“He didn’t expect me to do this (to exercise the state rights on mining ordinance under the Malaysia Agreement 1963). To implement the law which has been stated in the institution and they didn’t expect my move,” Abang Johari told reporters after officiating the Sungai Bintangor riverfront bridge here today.

“We got the rights, and the regulated control is with us as stated in the (Federal) constitution,” he added.

Abang Johari pointed that he did his homework and looked through all aspects before making any announcements, unlike the opposition who simply ‘shoot’ when they were cornered, as the government made progress and positive changes.

On the Pakatan Harapan manifesto launched by its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Abang Johari said it did not reflect the former Prime Minister’s 22-year style of leadership as he had always believed in centralisation.

“During his era, we lost our bank. Look at Hock Hua Bank, Kwong Lee Bank and other banks from Sarawak. He wanted all to be centralised. But his manifesto is singing a different tune,” said Abang Johari.

He later on advised the people to just stay united and support the government who has always been helping the people.