DCM: Vital to groom Sarawak youths in realising ID 4.0 goals

LAWAS: Sarawak has many youth talents that should be moulded into becoming the driving force of Industrial Development 4.0.

In this regard, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan believed that the human resource development should have the holistic approach in technology and technical training.

The Industrial and Entrepreneur Development Minister also said the coming generations must have the attributes of a winner such as having the right skills and attitude, as well as a digital economy mindset.

“We have a very talented workforce that can be upskilled (further), but what is more important is that our young generation must have the (right) attitude and personality to move Sarawak forward,” he spoke at the launch of Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) temporary campus here yesterday.

For now, the permanent site for the campus is being prepared for construction, which will take off soon.

Awang Tengah said Centexs Lawas could accommodate the needs for technical training not only for the northern part of the state, but also for those from Labuan and southern Sabah.

Centexs’ collaboration with industries, he added, is part of the approach in ensuring that there would not be any mismatch of skills and jobs available in the state.

Accordingly to projected statistics, 60 per cent of the 1.5 million jobs to be available by 2020 would be in the technical sector. In this regard, the state government is emphasising on technical and vocational skills training to meet this demand.

Adding on, Awang Tengah said Sarawak is already on its way to Industrial Revolution 4.0, with a significant number of talents in high-technology industries such electronics as well as wafer and solar panel manufacturing in Samajaya Industrial Park in Kuching.

“Ninety-eight per cent of 10,0000 workers in the state’s high-tech industries are Sarawakians – from top management down to factory workers,” he said.

Back on Centexs Lawas, Awang Tengah said the emphasis on digital economy would be the main feature upon the completion of the permanent campus later on.

He viewed Centexs’ collaboration with Huawei as ‘a shot in the arm’, in laying the groundwork for digital economy, where e-commerce and marketing participation would be the key objectives.

Earlier, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Gani – in a speech read by Yayasan Sarawak director Azmi Bujang – said Centexs graduates ‘are very much sought-after in the job market’.

“Of the 1,678 (Centexs) graduates from the 2016-2017 batch, 96.2 per cent have gained employment,” he said.

It is learnt that the 50 trainees under Centexs Lawas’ pioneer intake are undertaking courses on fashion, tailoring, hairstyling, electrical wiremanship, and oil and gas industry crewmanship.

Awang Tengah’s wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Resident Ahmad Denny Ahmad Fauzi, and Lawas District Officer Hussaini Hakim were also present at the event.