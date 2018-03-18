Fire victims receive relief assistance from MP

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BINTANGOR: Fourteen families whose houses in Kampung Muhibah, Jalan Abang Amin near here were destroyed by fire recently received assistance from Tanjung Manis MP Datuk Norah Tun Rahman.

Norah, who visited the fire victims on Friday, presented immediate relief assistance in the form of food, clothing and other essential items including cash donations.

Norah said she had instructed her aides to distribute immediate assistance to alleviate the hardship of the fire victims after she was informed of the tragedy last February 26. In the incident, fire completely razed six houses and partially damaged four others.

Norah said she was unable to visit the victims earlier due to health reason. During her visit yesterday, she offered to assist two families who had to stay in rented houses, to pay the rental till they had their houses rebuilt, hopefully in four months’ time.

She also pledged to look into ways and means to help the victims build their new houses, saying one of the options was to assist them under the hardcore poor housing scheme (PPRT).

She hoped that the Meradong District office would accord the victims top priority for the PPRT.

In the fire incident on February 26, a total of 50 people from 14 families were made homeless when fire completely razed six houses and partially destroyed four others in the village.