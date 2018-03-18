I have said it – Pairin

KENINGAU: Keningau Member of Parliament, Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan thanked the people here who still wanted him to contest in the upcoming 14thy General Elections.

“I know the people here still want me to contest (in GE14) ‘tapi terima kasihlah (but thank you) I did not say that I wanted to refuse but the people knew what I said from the past and in the last election (GE13) I have already said it.

“But that’s not to worry about the candidate we are going to put up in this area (Keningau Parliamentary seat) and we will continue support the people and ensure the development will continue.

“So I’m staying firm behind (to help) and please do not be sad,” he said in his speech at the meet-the-people session and declaring open a hall at Kampung Merampong here yesterday.

Pairin, who is also a Deputy Chief Minister, said as Huguan Siou he would continue to be involved in community affairs and continue to assist the government and leaders in this area.

“As the election is coming soon I will ask the people in Keningau to continue supporting whoever is selected as a BN candidate in this area in GE14.

“The people need to support the current government that will continue to provide the people with their needs in this area especially in the Interior,” he said.

Pairin, who is also the Infrastructure Development Minister, said the BN government was good for the people because it had made a lot of changes and progress for Sabah especially in Keningau.

“What is important is that we must be practically sincere in our judgement, not just let others (opposition) want to come to try to influence us so we do not support the BN government.

“We must be careful because in the coming election as a lot of issues are being raised by the opposition and we have to continue to be committed in supporting the present government so that it would continue with what had been planned for the benefit of the people,” he said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the people in the interior especially who have supported and encouraged me to be their leader.”

Pairin advised to the people to continue supporting the BN government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak and Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman in the coming general election for their prosperity and well-being.

Also present at the event were Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry and Liawan Assemblyman Datuk Haji Sairin Karno, Political Secretary of the Ministry of Energy Green Technology and Water Datuk Daniel Kinsik, Keningau UPKO Divisional Chief Datuk Justin Guka, Ministry of Infrastructure Development Political Secretary Welfredoline Jakil, Bingkor PBS Chief Peter Jino Alliun and PBRS Bingkor Chief Paul Mansiw, District Officer’s representative Yamin Karinong, Bingkor Community Development Leader Kennedy Jie John and JKKK chairman and organizing chairman Waslee Kaling.