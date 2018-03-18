PBS out to recapture Kadamaian

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA BELUD: Parti Bersatu Sabah is set to recapture the Kadamaian state seat for Barisan Nasional in the coming 14th General Elections.

Its deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said their election machinery at the divisional level and 16 district polling centres had also been formed under the supervision of Kota Belud Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Dry runs are on-going to ensure everything goes well come polling day.

“From our survey, there is a huge change of heart among voters in favour of BN and they are eagerly waiting to return the seat to the coalition through PBS,” he said after meeting PBS Kota Belud division chief, as well as the Women and Youth heads and polling district officers, here yesterday.

The Kota Marudu member of parliament added that despite galling to the opposition in the last election, Kadamaian continued to enjoy development assistance through BN.

During the meeting, Ongkili, who was entrusted to assume the duties of PBS acting president following Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan’s decision to retire from his president’s post, stressed the need for unity, effective machinery, components’ cooperation and hard work to win back the party’s lost seats.

The Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister however expressed confidence that it was doable given the strong BN leadership here under the leadership of Kota Belud BN chief, Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

“To date, PBS Kadamaian has strong 77 branches and about 5,519 members, including the addition of 2,971 new members, an increase of 54 percent, since GE13, which goes to show our presence has grown stronger in Kadamaian.

There are a total of 57,712 registered voters here, with 17, 909 residing in Kadamaian.

“We are confident of winning the seat this coming election,” he said.

Also present were PBS vice president Datuk Seri Radin Malleh, PBS secretary general Datuk Johnny Mositun, PBS information chief Datuk Jahid Jahim and PBS Kadamaian division chief Demis Rumanti, to mention some.