Shabery: Dr M contesting on DAP ticket will be a betrayal

KEMAMAN: If Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad contests on a DAP ticket in the 14th General Election (GE14) it will be deemed a form of betrayal to the Malays, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry said if the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman went down this path, it would only prove that the real power behind the opposition pact is the DAP.

“Of course if you ask me, I welcome it if Tun M and his party use the DAP symbol (in the election) as it will make it easier for the people to understand that he is being manipulated by DAP.

“When I say this, it is not something that is concocted because the hatred of the people, especially the Malay community and the rural community against DAP was planted by Tun Dr Mahathir himself in that DAP is a racist party that should be rejected … what Tun Dr Mahathir used to say before is contrary to what he does today,” he said.

He told this to reporters when asked to comment on Tun Dr Mahathir’s statement that he was willing to contest under the ticket of any political party in Pakatan Harapan including the DAP in the GE14, if PPBM was de-registered by the Registrar of Societies. — Bernama