Short circuit likely cause of HKL fire

KUALA LUMPUR: The fire which broke out in the store room of the Pathology Laboratory, National Institute of Forensic Medicine (IFPN) at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), here, is believed to have been due to a short circuit.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman said the store contained post-mortem equipment made of plastic.

He said the fire had caused two officers who were at the store on the ground floor of the building to be trapped, but both of them managed to go to the upper floor before being rescued by firemen.

“Following the incident, HKL personnel took the immediate action of closing all electrical switches at the laboratory, as well as carrying out about 150 oxygen tanks to a safe place.

“Firemen also removed all HKL samples placed in the refrigerators, as well as 19 bodies from the corpse room as the refrigerator switches were also closed,” he told a press conference at the IFPN in HKL, here.

Khirudin said the store was completely burnt, but the fire did not spread to other parts of the facility as the firemen brought it under control within 30 minutes.

“HKL continues to operate as usual, except for the store room which has been temporarily closed for fire forensic investigation,” he said. — Bernama