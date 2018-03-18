Small Town Art Market captivates Miri

AS the waves of the South China Sea washed ashore towards the Coco Cabana in Miri on a warm Saturday afternoon, many curious Mirians walked into the Balinese inspired building to check out the Small Town Art Market, organised by Flint and Steel Borneo, and Lighthouse Borneo.

Packed into a small open area were 20 something stalls selling various products by Kuching and Miri artists, crafts people, and nutripreneurs and agropreneurs. The young emcee announced from time to time about the dance competition and occasionally gave some information about the smallholders.

Walk-in customers, friends and relatives, curiosity seekers along with pets, dogs, babies and all, managed to squeeze themselves between the stalls. Some mingled with the artists and crafts people, some managed to ask questions and even took photos. Many bought their target items upon requests from family members outside Miri, who have been following a few of the craftsmen and women on Instagram.

Like all discerning buyers, kindergarten teacher Sakura Tan came to look at beads, candles and, in particular, products of one group of teachers and students. She said she was impressed by the work of these children who are learning how to do business from their school teachers. The happy students and their teacher posed for photographs too.

Most people do not realise how hard the crafts people have to work in order to produce their best pieces. Enoch Hung, for example, sourced his terung assam and pumpkins from the stalls in Kuching. The fruits have to be fresh and best of their kind before they could be chosen. Products like his have to be sold at a higher price because he is not making in large quantities and he has to protect his good name. As a home-based home food manufacturer, without any funding from the government at all, he is just beginning in his struggle like others.

Hung told thesundaypost, “I spend time combing the markets in Kuching to look for my food sources and I am very conscious of our environment and return customers. The prices might be slightly higher than factory and assembly line products but I am, at the moment, very happy with return customers, who are very satisfied with my products like Sarikei pineapple jam and especially soursop jam.

“I might venture into chutney lines in the future, to bring about a lower price range of products. I have to do a lot of experiments myself, without any government support or funding. We, as small producers, do not meet the big requirements of the government, to get their funding. It would be good if the agriculture ministry offers low rental spaces like experimental kitchen and labs for handcrafted products like mine. This kind of government help can nurture a lot of new agro-based products from Sarawak, and Malaysia. At the moment bank loans are too stiff and applications for government funding too difficult.”

Hung’s products offer high quality food as he pays more attention to details, like less sugar, freshness of sources etc.

Pingoriginals, Miri, owned by a lovely home-based peanut butter maker who told thesundaypost that markets like this actually can inspire the young to think about their future careers. Although at the moment she has a full-time job, she prepares her peanut butter at home, at night, in stages.

Besides Pingoriginals, Wrap City Co, the Baking Mommy, Origine Artisanal French Spread, Popzculture, and Food on Wheels provided snacks and meals for the interested during the two-day market.

“It is not that easy to capture a corner of Malaysian consumer spending,” a dear friend commented after hanging out in the market for the whole afternoon, enjoying herself and the good food.

“If a small percentage of consumer spending in Malaysia is shifted to these small businesses, hundreds of new jobs can be created. I like to see these small town and art and agropreneurs thrive. But sad indeed to think that too many people are just so willing to buy cheap imported goods, sending hard earned cash over to foreign countries!”

Kai, who crafts his products from tree bark and leather, expressed his joy when asked about his work. His display is artistic. He makes wallets, tags, key holders, penholders and hopes that his artistic crafts would be used as corporate gifts as well as tourism souvenirs in the future. His products are very finely made. The tree bark look of his products truly brings the rainforest into our lives.

Jeff, visiting from Perth, who was accompanying his wife, Miri-born Debbie Ridi, a beader at the Small Town Market, said, “Markets are popular in Australia and the UK where discerning customers value objects made by craftsmen and women. Most people see that they get better value for their homemade jam for example.

“Self-respecting crafts people would be concerned about the quality of their products. Their jams would be a work of art, the real thing. My mother for example, migrated to Australia and was a fine craftswoman, who made many things by hand, crocheted blankets, sewed dresses stitch by stitch etc. Once she spent three weeks just to crochet a blanket to cover the big bed of her dying friend as a gift from her heart. This to me that is a very inspiring piece of art which my mother created.

“I will remember my mother’s efforts as I visit markets myself and watch craftspeople do their stuff. My mother’s crocheted blanket and other handmade items are priceless and are better than anything you can buy in the supermarket.”

Rachel and Marilyn Ang are twin sisters (Steel and Flint Borneo), who have been inspired by their visits to art markets in Brunei in the past. They initiated art markets in Kuching are very happy that art markets are picking up in Sarawak.

Rachel told thesundaypost, “Although we will be having our own shop in Kuching starting end of March, we will try our best to organise art markets like this one. Our society needs to support local artisans. We are selling directly to customers and gaining their trust. This is a good business practice.

“Furthermore, vendors who take part in a market like this learn from each other, buy from each other and grow their businesses in small ways. Besides buying handcrafted products, walk-in customers also get to attend workshops conducted by the beaders and artists for example.”

Debbie had requests from customers, who wanted to learn how to make earrings, for example. And while attending to her stall, she also teaches one student per workshop session. One very enthusiastic student managed to catch her and came to learn, a few hours before she flew back to Peninsular Malaysia.

Classes like these can help promote art and crafts and help pass the legacy of traditional art to the younger generation. This is indeed a good way to keep traditional skills alive. Another pupil, Adeline, came to learn to make a very special intricate earring design, towards the end of the two-day market.

Debbie said, “Before Christmas, I made Christmas coloured beads from polymer clay. They sold very well and customers were happy with the colours, and shapes. I deal directly with my customers, who can even suggest changes I can make. This is very important feedback and I can create products to suit their needs. I enjoy talking to my customers and get inspired.”

While the customers visit Debbie’s stall, they also picked up candles made by Perth-based Miri candle maker Native on the Cove. All the scented candles on display are made from soy wax and the perfumes are from Perth. The candles are long lasting and create a special atmosphere. Since ancient days, light and fragrance have been the most effective and easiest ways to improve your home’s mood and ambiance.

Ratna, the artist from Miri, has a stall showcasing her work. She has helped with special children projects in the city. Her fine art can be transferred on to T-shirts, purses and book covers.

“I like this kind of market as I can put up a stall, get to meet and know more people especially other artisans, buy their products and exchange a lot of ideas and get inspired,” she said.

The Koji Band proprietor is friendly and outgoing. She has very long hair and had found it difficult to tie her hair with good hairbands. Finally, she found some good materials online, decided to make her own, and Koji Band was born. Today she is happy as a lark. Her artistic eye for colours and styles make her Koji bands something artists and customers want to buy, not just one, but several sets. Being a very approachable person, she has customers asking her lots of questions and enjoying themselves at her stall. This is what an artisan market is all about.

Most of the artisans and traders, who came together at the Small Town Art Market like Kanoe Wear, Ezra’s Handmade, Dochas, Aaron C Designs, Charissa’s Space, Paper Quilling Artwork, Native on the Cove and Social Giraffe Studio are very young. They dare to be different and hope for the best.

Art markets can be good platforms to encourage the locals to build their dreams. Many housewives would start baking, brewing, sewing, stitching and cooking. Others would start painting, growing and distilling. Special and original work of local artists, artisans and crafts people can attract locals and tourists alike. It is even a great possibility that those who take part in markets like these would eventually become award-winning artisans and traders.

For a thriving economy, young Sarawakian talents should be encouraged to establish themselves in the art scene as entrepreneurs and be allowed to express themselves creatively. Marilyn and Rachel both hope that this outing in Miri and other future outings would be good platforms for their collaborators and future friends to come together again and again.

It is their hope that the public would rally around and create awareness, giving young people a chance, and encouraging more handmade products to be put on sale.