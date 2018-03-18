State to have 4th MRSM in Bintulu

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak will have its fourth Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM) named MRSM Petronas in Bintulu, said Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Launching the state-level EduXtra 2018 yesterday, he said MRSM Petronas is expected to be up and running by 2021.

“MRSM Petronas, once ready, will provide opportunities for young Bumiputeras in Bintulu to pursue quality education and cultivate their interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM),” he said at the launch of the two-day event held at The Hills Shopping Mall here.

The three existing Mara junior science colleges in Sarawak are MRSM Kuching, MRSM Mukah and MRSM Betong.

MRSM Kuching is offering International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) programme while MRSM Mukah and MRSM Betong are providing MRSM Education Certificate programme for students.

Nanta said MRSM aims at equipping students with quality education so as to meet the global standard. He pointed out that MARA Sarawak had spent RM957,184 to carry out 55 entrepreneur training programmes for various business clusters last year alone. Some 2,000 entrepreneurs had benefitted from the 55 programmes.

He added that his ministry through MARA would continue to reach out to entrepreneurs of various fields to develop and expand their businesses.

“I have been informed that MARA Sarawak has made 365 trade lots available for rent for entrepreneurs.”

Last year, he said over RM17 million were disbursed to 200 entrepreneurs as financial assistance to develop their businesses.

“This goes to show that MARA is always ready to help entrepreneurs in Sarawak and will continue to stay relevant,” he added.

Nanta hoped that students, particularly those who recently received their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results, and parents would make time for the education carnival.

He said EduXtra represented the best platform for them to explore opportunities for the best education that would determine their road to success.

Earlier, state MARA director Dr Azmi Amat Murjan said 38 booths have been lined up for the two-day programme meant to provide the latest education-related information for the community.

He added that the response prior to the launch was better than anticipated.

At the launch, Nanta also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Oranje ISC Sdn Bhd and Wijasa Media Sdn Bhd besides handing out awards to students and financial assistance to entrepreneurs.

A simple cake-cutting ceremony took place to mark the 52nd anniversary of MARA.