Banjarmasin police confiscates 13 packets syabu-syabu

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: The Banjarmasin Drug Detectives Police (Satresnarkoba) confiscated 13 packets of ready for circulation syabu-syabu from a suspect dealer, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“The perpetrator was arrested at his home on Jalan Tembus Mantuil, West Banjarmasin,” said Banjarmasin Police Chief Sr. Comr (Kombes) Anjar Wicaksana here on Sunday.

He said the man with initials SN (31) previously has long monitored by officers. He was suspected as a network of distributors.

Satresnarkoba members led by the unit head Comr Herry Purwanto immediately investigated and finally made sure the perpetrator kept the syabu-syabu at home.

“On Saturday (17/3) at around 14:40 pm, members received accurate information about the existence of the perpetrator who hides the drug,” said Anjar.

As a result, as many as 13 packages sabu-sabu ready for circulation with a net weight of 1.5 grams found in a small wallet of black and a small black digital scales and a pack of plastic clips.

Based on the evidence, the suspect charged with Article 112 paragraph (1) Law No. 35/2009 on Narcotics.

“Members are still in the field doing development to be able to uncover drug bookies who supply the suspect,” said Anjar.