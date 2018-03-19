Dr Jamilah: No H1N1 epidemic in Bintulu

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: No influenza A (H1N1) epidemic has been detected, particularly in the local communities in Bintulu Division.

Referring to the cases reported in the division recently, Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim pointed out that the cases were sporadic and isolated.

In addition, she also explained that state Health Department had previously received inquiries on the authenticity of the report of sudden increase in the incidence of the disease referred to Bintulu Hospital.

Based on the investigation, she said the department had found that in recent weeks, there had been a slight increase in cases of respiratory tract infections warded at the Children’s Ward in Bintulu Hospital.

Similarly, based on surveillance activities, Bintulu Division had also recorded a slight increase in ‘influenza-like illness’ (ILI) since the beginning of this year, but not categorised as an epidemic as it happened sporadically and was isolated, she added.

“Influenza is an infection with major symptoms such as cold or flu, sore throat, cough and other symptoms such as headache, muscle pain, joint pain and lethargy. Flu or flu fever is extremely infectious. Therefore, transmission becomes more prevalent in crowded places such as schools, dormitories, closed workplaces, training institutions as well as military or police camps.

“Seasonal influenza outbreaks only cause mild fever (flu) in ordinary people but can cause severe infection to high-risk groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, fatigue and others,” she added in a statement yesterday.

Hence, she strongly encouraged the general public, especially high-risk groups, to get seasonal influenza vaccine offered by private healthcare facilities.

In order to prevent the spread of influenza, the state Health Department also reminded the public to maintain a high level of personal hygiene, wash their hands with water and soap or hand sanitizer and practise a healthy lifestyle.

It also advised members of the public to see a doctor if they have symptoms such as fever and cough or sore throat that gets worse.

“The state Health Department will continue to monitor the situation and any further developments will be informed from time to time. For those

with symptoms of influenza infection it is advisable to relax at home and not go to public places,” the statement added.

“Should they need to go to public places, those with symptoms are advised to wear face masks,” it said.