Firefighters foil woman’s attempt to jump off bridge

MIRI: A woman’s attempt to jump off the Kampung Pengalih bridge in Lawas yesterday morning was foiled by the quick response from members of the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

The department received a distress call at 7.05am.

“The incident involved a local woman, in her 40s, who tried to jump off the bridge at Kampung Pengalih in Lawas.

“A team of firefighters from Bomba Lawas station took about five minutes to calm her down.

“They were successful in persuading her not to proceed with what she had intended to do,” said a Bomba

spokesperson.

The firefighters were also assisted by several passers-by.

The woman was later sent to Lawas Hospital for observation.