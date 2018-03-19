Government allocates RM50 mln annually for mission schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SEREMBAN: The Education Ministry has allocated RM50 million annually for mission schools nationwide since 2009 until now, to improve and upgrade the facilities in the school.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the budget allocation was only started since Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak became prime minister in April 2009, and as of now there are more than 400 mission schools which have benefited from the incentive.

“The government appreciates the mission schools as they are among the first to provide the best education in our country. In fact, the government has always provided consistent support for mission schools in recognition of their invaluable contribution towards educating the Malaysians,” he said in a press conference after officiating the 7th Malaysian Lasallian Educators Conference 2018 (MaLEC 2018) here, today.

Meanwhile, more than 120 delegates from all over peninsular Malaysia attended this seventh edition of MaLEC that focuses on Education for Peace, Justice and Humanity which closely mirrors the underlying philosophy of Lasallian Education.

The conference looked at topics such as The School As A Professional Learning Community, Transforming Our Classrooms Using A Brain Smart Tool, Trends And Challenges. – Bernama