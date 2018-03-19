Married couple among 11 suspected addicts nabbed in operation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A married couple was among 11 suspected drug addicts detained by the state National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) during an operation on Saturday.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 40 years, were apprehended at several locations here and in Kota Samarahan.

A spokesperson from AADK said the couple – married for eight years – was caught together with two other men at a house in Kampung Sungai Mata in Kota Samarahan at 7.30pm.

He added that all four suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

Two other individuals, who were spotted behaving suspiciously along the road at Kampung Tanjung Bundong in Kota Samarahan, were also roped in by the agency to undergo drug tests.

The remaining five, meanwhile, were detained at the Song Kheng Hai rugby field in Padungan here.

Three of them subsequently tested positive for ketamine while the other two were positive for Syabu.

The operation was part of AADK’s campaign against drug abuse.