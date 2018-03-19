Masidi urges more talks on MA63 through committees

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Many politicians are making the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) the bestseller for votes in the 14th general election (GE14), reckoned Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said there should not be any MA63 shoutouts in public but major talks in meetings by national committees that are established to discuss the matter.

“To me this is an issue that is in demand in the market, usually a popular issue and the market is the market of votes because the MA63 (issue) has always been there. There must be consistency in us bringing up the issue to concerned parties,” said Masidi.

The minister pointed out that Sabah Barisan Nasional had already established two committees at high level consisting of leaders from Sabah, Sarawak and federal leaders to examine the terms that are said to be eroded.

“And the YAB Prime Minister has already given affirmation that the federal government is always ready to restore power if there are any eroded, whether accidentally or intentionally,” he said.

“We already have the committee, there is nothing more to talk (about). Let’s talk during the meeting,” he said after officiating at the 2018 National Higher Education Carnival (KPTN) at 1Borneo Hypermall here yesterday.