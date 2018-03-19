Mawan reveals he is PBB member since 2016

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Saratok MP Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom finally disclosed that he is a member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), ending all speculations on which Barisan Nasional (BN) component party he had joined since 2016.

Mawan’s disclosure came a day after Chief Minister and State BN chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg commented that there should not any direct BN candidacy in the next parliamentary election.

Mawan, when met here today, said it was indeed an appropriate time to make the fact public.

The Pakan assemblyman said he did indicate that he was a member of a BN component party in January 2018 but fell short of telling which one, leaving the media and public at large to make all sorts of speculation.

In confirming his PBB membership, Mawan said: “I wish to affirm that I have been a member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) since 2016. My party membership serial number is 470000.

“My admission into the party came in the wake of some uncertainty over the status of some BN- friendly candidates in the run-up to the 2016 State Election.

“This declaration is a follow-up to my earlier press statement in January 2018, in which I did indicate that I would disclose my BN component party membership status at an appropriate time,” he said.

He said he had to defer this announcement to today, in view of the current political situation in Saratok.

Mawan’s stand was understandable as he have many followers from all around since he ever held the presidency post in Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (now renamed PDP) and Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras) and also that he has been warming up to members of PBB in Saratok.

“I would like to reiterate that I have always been a true-blue Barisan Nasional (BN) member.

“On my status as a prospective candidate in the GE14 (next parliamentary election), the decision lies entirely with the BN and PBB leadership. I respect their decision.

“As to the status of Pakan state constituency, which I represents, it will now be held by PBB, by consequence of implication,” he added.

Mawan said he hoped the affirmation and declaration will put to rest, henceforth, all speculations in regard to his current status and political movement.