PAS Sabah launches manifesto for GE14

SANDAKAN: Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Sabah has officially launched its manifesto for the 14th General Election.

Its deputy president, Dato’ Ustaz Ibrahim Tuan Man, said the manifesto comprises 10 reasons why people should vote for PAS.

Among the reasons are strengthening Islamic institutions, upgrading the management of native land, returning the state rights as contained in the Malaysia Agreement 1963, giving Sabah autonomy rights and transparency in managing mega projects.

Also listed were the transformation of educational institutions, law and judiciary, solving state water security issues, providing employment opportunities, cancelling the Philippines claims, as well as abolishing the Goods and Service Tax (GST).

Ibrahim launched the Sabah PAS Manifesto during the Himpunan Fastaqim held at Kampung Sundang Laut, Batu Sapi on Saturday.

Also present were Sabah PAS Commissioner Aminuddin Aling, Deputy Commissioner 3 PAS Sabah, Sahar Abd Majid and Sabah PAS Secretary Dr Aliakbar Gulasan.

Ibrahim said Sabah PAS realised that people were still not enjoying the best development although Malaysia had gained its independence some 55 years.

“For example, people in Kampung Sundang Laut are still living in poverty. There are still many neglected people living in squatters with their wellfare neglected.

“Sabah PAS will emphasize on land rights and education,” he added.