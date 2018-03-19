PBB Women to increase membership count by 60 pct this year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera (PBB)’s Women Wing, particularly at sub-branches level, will go all-out to increase its membership count by 60 per cent this year.

Women chief Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said such commitment is vital to ensure the survival of the party as members remain important assets to any particular party.

The Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development was saying this when officiated PBB’s Women Wing’s Go To The Ground Programme at Dynasty Hotel today.

Fatimah said the 60 per cent target has been stated clearly in the party’s Women Membership Agenda under its Strategic Plan 2018-2020.

Also present were Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau who is also PBB Telang Usan branch chairman, political secretary to chief minister Dayang Nurfizawati Datuk Abang Abdul Karim who is also PBB Women’s Assistant Secretary 1 and two Women Exco members Datin Esther Balan Mujan and Zainani Salleh.