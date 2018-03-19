Ray of hope for greater Chinese unity if UPP, SUPP sign purported MoU

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: There may soon be light at the end of the tunnel for greater Chinese unity in Barisan Nasional (BN) if the agreement between United People’s Party (UPP) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) comes to fruition.

The MoU, which was supposed to be held yesterday, has been postponed at the last minute and it appeared that even Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was unaware that such MoU was to take place.

“I can’t comment because I don’t know,” he told reporters when met after officially declaring open the Muara Sungai Kudei Bridge at Kampung Kudei here yesterday.

His statement contradicted that of UPP Youth chief Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa who on Saturday was reported to have said, “Only the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari knows” when asked to elaborate on the MoU.

According to the Engkilili assemblyman, both UPP president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian were to sign the MoU, to be witnessed by Abang Johari and other BN leaders.

However, he said the MoU has since been postponed to another date, without disclosing details on the MoU nor the reason for its postponement.

Abang Johari, nevertheless, said if indeed there was an MoU between the two parties which cannot see eye to eye with one another, it is a good sign.

“They have been talking and it’s good if there is an MoU,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, on another issue concerning whether Sarawak no longer needs its present five per cent oil royalty now that the state will assume full regulatory control over its oil and gas resources, Abang Johari said it was best to let him deliver what he had announced first.

“I do not want to ‘kelakar banyak gilak’ (talk so much). The best is for me to deliver first and let’s see what happens after that,” he stressed.